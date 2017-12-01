WSI acquires similar business

WSI, the Eastbourne based digital marketing company, has acquired a similar business in Kent.

WSI has been operating in Eastbourne for over 12 years with clients throughout the South East. The new business, Prestige Web Solutions, which operates from Sittingbourne and provides web design and marketing services, will now operate under the WSI brand.

Managing director of WSI, Graham Buchanan, said: “We are delighted, following many months of negotiations, to acquire the business of Prestige Web Solutions. It is a natural extension to our current business, given that we currently have clients in Kent and this now gives us a firm foothold in the area. Existing clients of Prestige will be serviced by WSI from 1st December. James Trotman, managing director of Prestige Web Solutions, will remain on a consultative basis for the foreseeable future”

Graham set up set up WSI in Eastbourne with his wife Anne, as a new venture and moved here with his family in 2005. Since then he has been active in many networking groups and a member of voluntary organisations such as Rotary and Young Enterprise. Previously he held senior positions in Bell’s Whisky, Guinness, Diageo, Bodum, A T Cross and Waterford Wedgewood. He has been a regular contributor to Business Matters since 2009 with his monthly “Internet Insights” articles.

Originally operating as a web design and development business, WSI concentrated on internet marketing in 2008 providing search marketing, social media marketing and email marketing services. Most recently they have been providing sales training programmes on Social Selling, using the power of LinkedIn to generate new leads so avoiding having to use cold calling techniques.

Graham added: “We have been successful this past few years in partnering with marketing and business development agencies in Sussex and Surrey by providing search marketing and social media training for their clients on their behalf. We plan to extend this into Kent in 2018. Our project team is geared up to handle the extra business providing the levels of service clients of Prestige Web Services have come to expect and to expand into new avenues in the year ahead.”

For more information about WSI visit www.wsileadingwebdevelopment.co.uk