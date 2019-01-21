Customer service assistant

This is what you can expect to earn in Eastbourne for the most popular jobs

How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Eastbourne?

Here are the most common job types in Eastbourne with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

The average annual salary for a project manager in Eastbourne is 48,817 - compared to a national average of 47,408 (Source: adzuna)

1. Project manager

The average annual salary for an electrician in Eastbourne is 41,139 - compared to a national average of 35,301 (Source: adzuna)

2. Electrician

The average annual salary for a labourer in Eastbourne is 37,188 - compared to a national average of 31,961 (Source: adzuna)

3. Labourer

The average annual salary for a teacherin Eastbourneis 36,644 - compared to a national average of 32,893 (Source: adzuna)

4. Teacher

