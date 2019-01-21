This is what you can expect to earn in Eastbourne for the most popular jobs

Here are the most common job types in Eastbourne with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

1. Project manager The average annual salary for a project manager in Eastbourne is 48,817 - compared to a national average of 47,408 (Source: adzuna) other Buy a Photo

2. Electrician The average annual salary for an electrician in Eastbourne is 41,139 - compared to a national average of 35,301 (Source: adzuna) other Buy a Photo

3. Labourer The average annual salary for a labourer in Eastbourne is 37,188 - compared to a national average of 31,961 (Source: adzuna) other Buy a Photo

4. Teacher The average annual salary for a teacherin Eastbourneis 36,644 - compared to a national average of 32,893 (Source: adzuna) other Buy a Photo

View more