These are the Patisserie Valerie cafés which are set to close

Struggling café chain Patisserie Valerie is to close 71 of its branches, administrators announced today (January 23).
The Brighton café on East Street is one of the 71 earmarked for closure.
But the other Sussex branches in Hove, Chichester and Eastbourne are among the 122 outlets which will remain open while 'administrators seek a buyer for the business'.
Related stories: Jobs at risk at Patisserie Valerie branches as company collapses into administration
Administrator KPMG confirmed the closure of a number of 'loss-making' stores today, including one at East Street, Brighton.
David Costley-Wood, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “Since our appointment less than 24 hours ago, we have been pleased with the level of interest we have received in the business, and so remain hopeful of achieving a positive outcome.
“In the meantime, we can reassure customers that across the remaining 122 stores, it is all but business as usual.”
KPMG said the closures would result in 920 redundancies.
The full list of outlets set to close:
Basildon - Debenhams - The Eastgate Centre
Beverley - Debenhams - Unit 4 Flemingate Centre, Flemingate
Chelmsford - Debenhams - 27 High St
Edinburgh - Debenhams - 109 Princes Street
Glasgow - Debenhams - 97 Argyle Street
Hereford - Debenhams - Auctioneers Walk, The Old Market
Liverpool - Debenhams - 42 Lord Street
London - Debenhams - 10 Garratt Lane, Southside Shopping Centre, Wandsworth
London - Debenhams - Westfield Shopping Centre, Ariel Way
London - Debenhams - 334-348 Oxford Street
Middlesbrough - Debenhams - The Corner, 1 Newport Rd,
Newport - Debenhams - 1-7 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square
Oxford - Debenhams - 1-12 Magdalen Street, OX1 3AA
Redditch - Debenhams - Kingfisher Shopping Centre, 19 Watford Walk
Stevenage - Debenhams - Roaring Meg Retail Park
Telford - Debenhams - Telford Shopping Centre
Wigan - Debenhams - Unit 39 Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Compton Street
Banbury - Druckers - Unit 28, Castle Quay Shopping Centre Castle Street
Birmingham - Druckers - Café 1, Upper Mall West
Birmingham - Druckers - 100 Great Western Arcade
Burton - Druckers - Centre Mall Café, Cooper Square Shopping Centre
Cheltenham - Druckers - Unit 28 Regent Arcade
Coventry - Druckers - 66 Hertford Street
Dudley - Druckers - Unit L78C Finance Mall Merry Hill Centre
Hanley - Druckers - Unit 230, The Mall Café The Potteries Shopping Centre
Leamington Spa - Druckers - Unit 35 Royal Priors
Leeds White Rose - Druckers - White Rose Shopping Centre South Mall
Leicester - Druckers - Fosse Park Food Court
Manchester - Druckers - 169 The Arndale Centre
Nottingham - Druckers - 218 Victoria Centre
Poole - Druckers - The Mall Café Dolphin Center
Redditch - Druckers - 25E Kingfisher Walk
Solihul - Druckers - 26 Jubilee Walk
Stratford Upon Avon - Druckers - 43 Henley Street
Tamworth - Druckers - 51 Ankerside Centre George Street
Wolverhampton - Druckers - 61 Dudley Street
Baldock - Motorway - Unit 3 Extra MSA Baldock, A1(M) Junction 10
Beaconsfield - Motorway - UNIT 2, M40 Junction 2
Cambridge - Motorway - A14 (M11) Cambridge, Boxworth
Peterbrough - Motorway - Great North Road, Haddon
Cheltenham - Next - 1A-1B, Gallagher Retail Park, Tewksbury Road
Hounslow - Next - Unit 1 Treaty Centre, 263-265 High Street
Manchester - Next - Unit 1C, Barton Square, Barton Dock Road
Manchester - Next - Unit 22 Manchester Fort Shopping Centre, Cheltenman Hill Rd
Bradford - Patisserie Valerie - The Broadway
Brighton - Patisserie Valerie - 36 East Street
Bristol - Patisserie Valerie - 57 Queens Road
Bury - Patisserie Valerie - 26-28 The Haymarket
CHESTER - Patisserie Valerie - 31, Bridge Street
Chippenham - Patisserie Valerie - Unit 1b Borough Parade
Cwmbran - Patisserie Valerie - 8 The Mall
Derby - Patisserie Valerie - 2 Crown Walk
Doncaster - Patisserie Valerie - Unit 100, 20 St Sepulchre Gate, Frenchgate Shopping Centre
Glasgow - Patisserie Valerie - B12 Glasgow Fort
Glasgow - Patisserie Valerie - 18-20 Royal Exchange Square
Gloucester - Patisserie Valerie - 4 Southgate Street
Leeds - Patisserie Valerie - Unit 2 Ground Floor, 8 St Pauls Street
Liverpool - Patisserie Valerie - Unit 1, 35 Whitechapel
London - Patisserie Valerie - 37 Brushfield Steet
London - Patisserie Valerie - 94 Holland Park Avenue
London - Patisserie Valerie - 44 Old Compton Street
London - Patisserie Valerie - 24-26 Turnham Green Terrace
London - Patisserie Valerie - 27 Kensington Church Street
London - Patisserie Valerie - 15 Bedford Street
London - Patisserie Valerie - 80 Long Acre
London - Patisserie Valerie - 215 Brompton Road
Manchester - Patisserie Valerie - 2-4 St Ann Street
Newcastle - Patisserie Valerie - 141 Grainger Street
Peterbrough - Patisserie Valerie - 2 Cathedral Square
Salisbury - Patisserie Valerie - 24 Butchers Row
Southport - Patisserie Valerie - 365 Lord Street