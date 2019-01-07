Eastbourne

These are Eastbourne’s most expensive streets

Does your road fall into one of the most expensive streets in Eastbourne? Here we look at the top five most expensive roads in the town, as well as which postcodes in East Sussex are rated as the most exclusive, according to property website Zoopla.

Please note that the Zed-Index is the average property value in a given area based on current Zoopla Estimates. PROPERTY NEWS: An ethical property developer? Read more where about one’s woman’s journey as she tries to creates homes for people on smaller budgets.

This is the area's most expensive road according to Zoopla, which has given it a ZED-Index estimate of �1,078,799.

1. Old Willingdon Road, Friston, Eastbourne BN20

Zoopla gives Auckland Quay, next to Sovereign Harbour, an estimated Zed-Index of �1,026,866

2. Auckland Quay, Eastbourne, BN23

Zoopla gives this road, which leads to a National Trust car park, a ZED-Index estimate of �1,001,497

3. Crowlink Lane, Friston, Eastbourne BN20

Another road by Sovereign Harbour - Zoopla has given this road a ZED-Index estimate of �919,753

4. Wellington Quay, Eastbourne BN23

