These are Eastbourne’s most expensive streets
Does your road fall into one of the most expensive streets in Eastbourne? Here we look at the top five most expensive roads in the town, as well as which postcodes in East Sussex are rated as the most exclusive, according to property website Zoopla.
Monday 07 January 2019 13:29
Please note that the Zed-Index is the average property value in a given area based on current Zoopla Estimates. PROPERTY NEWS: An ethical property developer?
1. Old Willingdon Road, Friston, Eastbourne BN20
This is the area's most expensive road according to Zoopla, which has given it a ZED-Index estimate of �1,078,799.
2. Auckland Quay, Eastbourne, BN23
Zoopla gives Auckland Quay, next to Sovereign Harbour, an estimated Zed-Index of �1,026,866
3. Crowlink Lane, Friston, Eastbourne BN20
Zoopla gives this road, which leads to a National Trust car park, a ZED-Index estimate of �1,001,497
4. Wellington Quay, Eastbourne BN23
Another road by Sovereign Harbour - Zoopla has given this road a ZED-Index estimate of �919,753
