Setting up a new Business – Avoiding the Pitfalls

By Vanessa Peters of Business Doctors

I was delighted with the success of the first New Business conference held at the International Lawn Tennis Centre in Eastbourne last month. As a business coach I am passionate about helping new businesses realise their potential. Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce is equally keen so we worked together on this event. One measure of its success is that, despite the weather and the fact that it was half-term week, over 60 delegates and 5 exhibitors attended.

The subtitle of the event was “Avoiding the pitfalls of setting up a new business” and this says it all. We focused on anyone who had a great idea, but hadn’t yet started their business, and those in their first year of business. Effectively, this was a “business in a box” conference, covering the key skills and knowledge needed to run a successful business. We were fortunate in securing Stephen Lloyd MP as our keynote speaker; having worked in business before becoming an MP, Stephen has a real understanding of the challenges facing small businesses.

In the morning we covered the key infrastructure and compliance areas with speakers from the fields of law, accountancy, insurance and IT before moving on to address marketing, the effective use of social media, support from the Chamber of Commerce and grant funding. The conference covered the legal and financial areas with advice on the best legal structure for your business and the different tax implications and treatments that apply, depending on the legal structure chosen. We touched on GDPR and the effect this will have in terms of data protection and marketing. We outlined the key principles of business insurance and the different types of policy needed by business owners, we also covered IT for small businesses and how Office 365 could provide effective IT solutions.

In the afternoon we lightened the atmosphere with engaging presentations on marketing for new businesses and the effective use of social media to support business growth. In the last of the afternoon sessions the Chamber and Fred Thomas of “Ask Fred” fame explained how the Chamber of Commerce could support new businesses and talked through the grant funding that is available.

The feedback questionnaires showed that the conference had been much appreciated with the speakers and the venue rated as “Good” or “Excellent”. We are repeating the event next year so watch out for the announcement and book your place quickly.

For more information on Business Doctors visit www.businessdoctors.co.uk