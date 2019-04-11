Opening date for new Eastbourne store

JoJo Maman Bébé, a leading mother and baby specialist, is almost ready to open its new boutique at The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.

The new store selling baby and children’s products, gifts and toys is set to open its doors on Saturday (April 13).

To celebrate its opening weekend, JoJo will be handing out child and adult refillable water bottles from one of parents’ favourite brands, Munchkin, as well as JoJo goody bags to the first hundred customers who spend in store on the day.

The water bottles will help customers use the store’s new feature: a water refill point which will allow customers to fill up their water for free on the go. The fountains are to be rolled out to JoJo’s new and larger stores across the country, making JoJo the only mother and baby retailer to offer free water refills.

Customers will also be able to try out JoJo’s scooter range which will be displayed on the store’s scooter wall.

Laura Tenison, MBE founder of JoJo said: “We are so excited to be coming to Eastbourne, there’s lots of exciting developments happening in the town, we hope we can become the one-stop-shop for all the new families in the area and of course JoJo’s Breton inspired designs are never more at home than by the sea.”

Bill Plumridge, manager of The Beacon, said: “We are delighted that JoJo Maman Bébé will be opening shortly in The Beacon.

“It is a fantastic brand and will be an impressive addition to the growing number of new signings in our £85million extension.”