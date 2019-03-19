Office supplier with Eastbourne branch enters administration

Office Outlet, a stationery supplier with 90 UK stores, entered administration yesterday (March 18).

One of its stores is in Hampden Retail Park, Eastbourne.

A statement by the company confirmed Richard Michael Hawes and Daniel Francis Butters of Deloitte have been appointed joint administrators of SUK Retail Limited and SUK Oldco Limited, the company names Office Outlet trades under.

The stores were formerly owned by Staples, but were bought by Hilco in 2016. Office Outlet is not connected to Staples, which trades online only.

Administrators said the company would continue to trade while a buyer was sought.

Around 1,200 jobs are thought to be at risk.