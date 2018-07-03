New Saturday market to launch in the town centre

July 7 will see the Eastbourne Borough Market begin trading for the first time on a Saturday.

The decision has been made following the success of the regular Sunday and Wednesday markets, which have some of the best local produce on sale from Sussex.

The new Saturday markets will operate on the first Saturday of the month in July, August and September in the Debenhams part of Terminus Road.

The market will play host to a selection of more than 20 local traders offering items from fresh fruit, meats and street food to gifts and handmade clothing.

Town centre manager Luke Johnson said, “The Borough Market has continued to grow successfully over the past three years, so it’s fantastic news that we are now able to offer customers with a once a month Saturday market to complement the popular Wednesday and Sunday trading days.

“The market offers top quality fresh produce and gifts from local producers and makers, which makes it an exciting and important alternative to online shopping.

“The market thrives on local support and is always looking for new traders to join its ranks.

“So if you’re looking for a vibrant market to trade at then just call 01323 641144 for more details.”

The first Saturday market of the year will be officially opened by the new Mayor of Eastbourne at 10am on Saturday (July 7), outside Debenhams.

Trading hours are 9am-4pm.