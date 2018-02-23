New luxury care home to open in Eastbourne creating more than 60 exciting jobs

Family-run care provider, Oakland Care, is creating more than 60 new jobs in Eastbourne, as it prepares to open what will be the town’s most luxurious care home in May this year.

The jobs will include carers, nurses, kitchen staff and activity specialists, with the care provider offering exceptional pay, training and benefits to employees. The 58 en-suite bedroom Beechwood Grove care home includes a therapy salon, bistro, outdoor terrace and attractive landscaping in a five-star setting allowing residents to enjoy the outdoors and luxury home comforts at the same time.

Oakland Care cares about residents and its staff

“For Oakland Care it’s a point of pride that staff underline our family ethos,” said Harnoop Atkar, chief executive of Oakland Care. “We’re a family run provider, and this underpins our approach to caring for staff and residents alike. We know that the choice of who cares for you or your loved ones has huge emotional impact, as does who to work for. It’s because of this that we’ve always focused on making sure that the activities, care and support that we offer enable our residents and staff to enjoy each day. Whether that’s singing in a choir or spending time in the garden, or even relaxing with a book and a great coffee, it’s having that choice and knowing you’re well cared for that really makes the difference.”

Oakland Care’s values of service, which guide staff each day, emphasise the personal commitment that the company takes towards care. The family owned provider asked staff in their Hastings home to help them identify their values, and top of the list for employees was that joining Oakland Care is like joining the family. The company also value caring with spirit, putting equal emphasis on adventure, comfort and wellbeing so that residents can feed their zest for live in their environment of choice each day.

“As part of that choice, we are proud to offer the local community a package of industry-leading pay, training and benefits for the caring and compassionate individuals who join our team,” said Harnoop. “Eastbourne is a close-knit community, and we’re thrilled that Beechwood will become a part of it. We look forward to welcoming everyone into our beautiful new show suite from this week onwards before we open our doors to our newest family members in May.”

To find out more about Oakland’s unique, holistic approach to care, Eastbourne residents are invited to visit the show suite at Beechwood Grove at 44 East Dean Road, BN20 8EH and for those who wish to pursue a rewarding career with Oakland Care, recruitment open days are being held on 27th and 28th February 2018, from 10am to 4pm at the International Tennis Centre, College Road, Eastbourne. Those interested can either register over the phone or simply show up on the day.

For more information visit www.oaklandcare.com