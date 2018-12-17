New Eastbourne Next’s door smashes in wind

A door leading into Eastbourne’s new Next has smashed.

The station-side entrance, which leads to the in-store Costa coffee shop, has been closed after high winds shattered the glass at the weekend.

A sign put up on Monday (December 17) said, “For Costa, please use Next main entrance. Thank you!”

Next and Costa are still open as usual.

A spokesperson for The Beacon said, “The door to Costa Coffee is boarded up after it shattered when it was caught in the high wind. It is due to be replaced shortly.”

The store, open since October 31, was one of the first shops of the new Arndale Centre extension The Beacon.

It is 14,188 square foot and sells women’s, men’s and children’s clothes and gifts.