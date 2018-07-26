Hottest jobs in Sussex revealed – from ironmongers to lifeguards

Thermal imaging technology in a new smartphone has revealed the hottest jobs in the UK – and many are in Sussex.
Using the thermal imaging technology embedded in the new Cat S61 smartphone, a photographer went out in search of the UK’s ‘heatwave heroes’.
An ironmonger in Hurstpierpoint topped the list, with temperatures up to 112°C in the forge.
A herbalist working in a Sussex polytunnel was found to be working in 45°C heat.
And a road worker in Hove was working in 34°C heat.
One lifeguard on Brighton Beach was captured at 39°C, while the sand reached 46°C.
And an air conditioning fitter in Brighton reached 35°C, with the thermal camera showing the air con machines at 43°C to 53°C.
Here’s a list of the hottest jobs in the UK:
1. Ironmongers – White Eagle Forge in Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex
Hot work at any time of year, this ironmonger was working in sweltering conditions – the forge itself reached 112°C and the thermal imaging revealed just how hard their protective clothing is working – shielding the workers from residual heat in the early 80°C’s.
2. Herbalist – Sussex
A herbalist working in a stuffy polytunnel is surrounded by plants wilting at 45°C.
3. Guardsman – Central London
The Queen’s Guards’ bearskin hats are far from ideal in this heat, reaching temperatures of 41°C.
4. Lifeguard – Brighton beach
This lifeguard on Brighton Beach is feeling the heat, reaching 39°C, with the sand at a scorching 46°C!
5. Barista – London and Tunbridge Wells
On our visit to baristas in London and Tunbridge Wells, both were feeling the heat – ranging between 33°C and 38°C – whilst their coffee machines were almost at 60°C.
6. Dry cleaner – Haywards Heath
In this summer’s soaring temperatures, a dry cleaner in Tunbridge Wells was 37°C, with his machinery reaching almost 100°C.
7. Delivery people - East London
The hot weather does not mean a break for London’s couriers – the Deliveroo motorbike courier had hit 35°C whilst the DHL van courier was at 36°C.
8. Farmer – Hertfordshire
This sheep farmer in Stevenage was working at 35°C with the camera showing the amount of heat trapped in the barn by the corrugated iron roofing.
9. Armed Police - London
The body temperature of armed police patrolling in central London hit 35°C, whilst their bullet proof vest reached an astonishing 61°C.
10. Air conditioning fitter - Brighton
He may be helping others to escape the heat, but it’s certainly hot work to install this A/C unit! He reached 35°C, with the thermal camera showing the A/C machines at 43°C-53°C.
11. Kebab shop worker – East London
A kebab shop in Shoreditch reached 34°C whilst temperatures in the capital have soared.
12. Road worker - Sussex
A road worker in Hove had to withstand 34°C whilst working outside.
13. Skyscraper window cleaner – the City, London
This is no ordinary window cleaner, donning climbing gear and scaling East London’s buildings to clean those hard-to-reach windows. With her heavy equipment and out in the heat of the day, she reached 34°C.
14. Builders – East London
These builders working in Shoreditch, East London reached 30°C.
