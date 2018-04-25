The Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce Business Development Manager Stephen Holt is calling on businesses and residents to help ‘raise the roof’ and build a new school in Kenya for 400 children based primarily in the slums of Mombasa.

In January, Stephen, an associate trustee of the charity ‘Friends of Mombasa Children’ spent some of his annual leave with the school to see how the building works have progressed.

Stephen said “Last year, the charity was left a legacy which has allowed it to begin construction on a new concrete school. Our existing school was built using temporary corrugated iron sheets and has lasted for 11 years. We are determined to provide the best chance for children who would otherwise have little hope of success. This building though is not yet a school and the charity requires further donations to ensure that it can provide enough textbooks, chairs, tables and learning equipment to keep its good work going”.

Stephen continued “children are universal, I spent a surprising amount of time in the yard discussing why Ronaldo was a better player than Messi, why Arsenal needed to get rid of their manager and why Manchester United was a better football team than Chelsea. They would happily share their dreams for the future – their hopes of becoming a pilot, a teacher, an engineer or a doctor. They would speak with pride about their school work and you would find yourself quickly thinking of games to play in the yard which requires no equipment as their football consisted of a bottle filled with dirt”.

So if you can support the charity, and help build a school, join our crowd funding campaign by going to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/mombasachildren