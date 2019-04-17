Eastbourne estate agents Mason Bryant celebrate 10 years in business. SUS-190417-112730001

Eastbourne estate agents celebrate 10 years in business with huge party

Mason Bryant’s 10th anniversary event on Friday April 12 was a great success and lots of fun, according to founders Katy Bryant and Kay Mason.

The pair founded the firm in 2009, with the aim of bringing a fresh twist to traditional High Street estate agenting. They have offices in Gildredge Road, Eastbourne, and Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay.

Eastbourne estate agents Mason Bryant celebrate 10 years in business. SUS-190417-111650001
Eastbourne estate agents Mason Bryant celebrate 10 years in business. SUS-190417-111650001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Eastbourne estate agents Mason Bryant celebrate 10 years in business. SUS-190417-111447001
Eastbourne estate agents Mason Bryant celebrate 10 years in business. SUS-190417-111447001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Eastbourne estate agents Mason Bryant celebrate 10 years in business. SUS-190417-111458001
Eastbourne estate agents Mason Bryant celebrate 10 years in business. SUS-190417-111458001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Eastbourne estate agents Mason Bryant celebrate 10 years in business. SUS-190417-111509001
Eastbourne estate agents Mason Bryant celebrate 10 years in business. SUS-190417-111509001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7