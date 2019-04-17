Eastbourne estate agents celebrate 10 years in business with huge party

The pair founded the firm in 2009, with the aim of bringing a fresh twist to traditional High Street estate agenting. They have offices in Gildredge Road, Eastbourne, and Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay.
Mason Bryant’s 10th anniversary event on Friday April 12 was a great success and lots of fun, according to founders Katy Bryant and Kay Mason.
