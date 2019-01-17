Eastbourne bar wants to change its operating conditions

An Eastbourne bar wants to change a number of the conditions attached to its premises licence.

Boltons, in Bolton Road, was originally granted its licence back in 2005, which transferred to OMI Leisure Ltd in October 2018.

In its application to vary several of its conditions, the owner says the changes ‘will provide a better business and promote a safer environment’.

They added: “It is also intended to prevent crime and disorder and allowing a safe place for customers to enjoy music and drink alcohol responsibly’.

No changes to existing activities or hours are proposed but the bar wants to remove conditions relating to the outside garden area, indoor seating, and food/late night refreshment.

The application is due to be discussed by Eastbourne Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee on Thursday January 24.

The applicant described how the garden area is due to be completely renovated and modified, leading to it being the main seating area for the premises.

Instead of being required to operate waiter/waitress service in this area the bar wants to allow regular customer to bar service instead.

The other main change is to reduce the number of bar stalls on the lower level inside the premises.

The business also wants to remove the condition/objective to supply and serve food/late night refreshment.

Sussex Police’s licensing team has raised concerns about the proposed changes.

A letter to the council said: “The removal of these conditions will make them a vertical drinking establishment similar to a night club.

“The premises has already been trading as though they are already a vertical drinking establishment which is a breach of their premises licence and we have seen an increase in Crime and Disorder. This does not give Sussex Police confidence that the venue will be well run or in accordance with their other licensing conditions.

“Therefore, Sussex Police are not satisfied that this premises will promote the four licensing objectives and believe that the granting of this variation will have a further negative Cumulative impact.

“Consequently, Sussex Police invite the licensing authority to seriously consider refusing this application.”