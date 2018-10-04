Drive-thru Costa approved for A27

A Costa Coffee drive-thru is to be built in a retail park on the A27 as the coffee company’s first drive-thru facility in Sussex.

The drive-thru is to be built in Portfield Retail Park in Chichester next to the existing McDonalds and Pizza Hut.

Likely opening hours are stated as being from 5.30am to 10.30pm, seven days a week and the 1800sqft unit is to have both internal and external seating areas.

The single storey building would be built in the car park, with the number of parking spaces reduced to 75 spaces for three outlets.

Plans published in August also included a statement from Costa that the facility would ‘complement the city centre stores’ as shoppers were ‘unlikely to break their shopping trip in order to visit a drive-thru’.

Highways experts have agreed technical specifications about traffic entry and exit from the site, which is directly next to Portfield roundabout on the A27.