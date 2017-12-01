Could Cooden Tax Consulting help you boost your cash flow through Research and Development Tax Relief?

Cooden Tax Consulting attended the Business Show at Olympia, London on 16th-17th November 2017, a national show for start-ups and small business owners.

The Business Show is one of the fastest growing business exhibitions in Europe and attracts more than 25,000 businesses.

The managing director of Cooden Tax Consulting and Research and Development Tax Relief specialist, Simon Bulteel, spoke on both days about how R&D Tax Relief can boost a business’s cash flow.

Both of the talks were well received by the audiences of senior management staff and business owners in attendance.

Simon’s captivating talks gave an informative insight into the practical application of R&D Tax relief in their business through his A-Z guide.

There was a plethora of unique and innovative businesses in attendance at the event, some of which were exhibiting and others were giving talks about their areas of expertise.

Cooden Tax consulting have already managed to meet a new customer as a direct result of the show.

They also met up with some familiar faces in their time at the show, a client, Colony 101 and Acumen Business Law who have been assisting Cooden Tax Consulting in developing their contracts and their terms and conditions for their exciting new proofreading and claim review services.

Their new services are aimed at businesses and accountants that prepare their own claims and would like a careful examination of their technical report and claim calculations, or whose claim or client’s claim is the subject of an enquiry by HMRC.

If you suspect that your business could benefit from Research and Development Tax Relief then contact Research and Development Tax relief specialist, Simon Bulteel, today on 01424 225345.