'Burst water mains' affecting Polegate and Hailsham

Reports of burst water mains in Polegate and Hailsham are currently affecting customers, according to South East Water.

On its website, South East Water confirmed leaks at The Diplocks and The Mount in Hailsham, which were affecting many properties in the area.

St John's Road in Polegate. Picture: Nathan Dunbar

It said: "Customers may be experiencing no water or low water pressure.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused, and reassure customers that we are working hard to fix the main as quickly as possible."

In Polegate, residents of St John's Road had reported no or low water pressure. According to an eyewitness, a diversion had been put in place in the road.

South East Water was investigating.

