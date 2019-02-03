Burst water main affected 500 homes in Polegate and Hailsham

Reports of burst water mains in Polegate and Hailsham are currently affecting customers, according to South East Water.

At 5pm, Gregg Groombridge, Distibution Manager at South East Water, said: “We were called earlier today to reports of a burst water main in Station Road, Hailsham. The burst is located on one of our three-inch pipes.

“Our engineers are on site and we are in the process of pinpointing the exact location of the damage so we can being repairs.

“Initially, around 500 customers were without water but we’ve reduced that number to 42 properties.

“Bottled water is stationed at the junction The Mount and Station Road and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

In Polegate, residents of St John's Road had reported no or low water pressure. According to an eyewitness, a diversion had been put in place in the road.

St John's Road in Polegate. Picture: Nathan Dunbar