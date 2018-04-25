Are you looking for an alternative way to celebrate your child’s birthday?

Do you have great childhood memories of stomping through the woods and stumbling across all sorts of interesting finds? Or remember that feeling of exploring being exhilarating and magical?

Party Auntie is an exciting new events company with a focus on getting children interested in nature. They offer bespoke woodland birthday parties for children who love to explore.

Carla Monson founder of Party Auntie said “what better way to spend your birthday than being in the great outdoors learning about nature and spotting rare wildlife as they forage for food. We are based in Horam on a beautiful biodynamic farm, Sacred Earth is an idyllic location. With our creative coordination and love for the outdoors, Party Auntie will create your child's best birthday yet. The party themes are unlimited but some of the favourites include Survival Skills, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Crafting for The Woodland Fairies and Adventure Days”.

The party package offers a scrumptious organic party menu using locally sourced products and they strive for sustainability. With your child's interests at the heart of the event, they will create an unforgettable day. Their parties are suitable for children aged 13 and under.

Prior to starting Party Auntie, Carla attended a business start-up workshop in Heathfield, this was delivered by Edeal and funded by Wealden District Council. Edeal work in close association with Wealden District Council to deliver business support and advice to Wealden based businesses, so if you are a start-up or an existing business and you require some support give Edeal a call on 01323 641144.

For more information on Party Auntie visit www.partyauntie.com or call Carla on 01435 508003