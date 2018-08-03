A complete range of joinery solutions for all markets

Ace Joinery Solutions SE offers a complete range of joinery solutions for both the commercial and residential markets.

We manufacture bespoke joinery and have customers from the whole of the Southern Counties and as far as London.

Our knowledgeable team can provide the complete solution from design and estimating to the manufacture and installation on all aspects of the build, whether you are looking at something for the home or a commercial project.

We use local suppliers wherever possible and all our timber comes from renewable sources. Many of our projects involve listed buildings in conservation areas or matching new joinery to existing features with specific details.

Our highly qualified team can create a bespoke design using traditional methods to match original characteristics in softwood or hardwood with a wide range of finishes.

We can deliver to suit your needs along with the following:

-Free site surveys or quotation

-CAD drawings

-Free design and technical advice

-Top quality craftsmanship

-Competitive prices

We have also recently contributed our long-standing manufacturing expertise to the following projects:

-London Bridge

-Bodiam Castle

-Hastings Library

-Private prestigious developments in London

Whether you are looking for doors, windows, cabinets, a new staircase or something more

Email us at info@acejoinerysolutions.co.uk

Call us on 01424 875100. Please visit units 1 & 3 Castleham Road, on the Castleham industrial estate in St Leonards, TN38 9NS.