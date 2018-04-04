Bus stops in Eastbourne town centre on the move next week

Bus stops in Eastbourne town centre will move next week as work begins in earnest on the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme.

On Monday (April 9), westbound buses which currently stop in Terminus Road will move to nearby Gildredge Road, where temporary bus shelters have been erected, while Terminus Road will be reduced to one lane eastbound only.

Contractors Mildren Construction have been on site since early March setting up their site compound and carrying out preparatory work for the second and most significant phase of the scheme.

The project will see the installation of new bus lanes and bus shelters, a high-quality granite road surface and new paving, seating and landscaping in Terminus Road, Cornfield Road and Gildredge Road.

The £6.2 million scheme, which coincides with the ongoing redevelopment of the Arndale Centre, is a joint project by East Sussex County Council and Eastbourne Borough Council.

Nick Bennett, the county council lead member for transport and environment, said, “With the preparatory work now complete, construction can begin on this major improvement scheme.

“When it’s finished, the scheme will create a more attractive, modern, pedestrian-friendly town centre which will bring in more visitors and boost the local economy.

“There will be some disruption while the work is being carried out, but we’d asked local residents, businesses, motorists and bus passengers to bear with us while this exciting project takes shape.”

The major portion of the work is expected to be complete by late autumn, pausing for the festive period before resuming in January, with an expected completion date of summer 2019.

The first phase of the scheme, which included a new taxi rank and improvements to the entrance to Eastbourne Railway Station, was completed in 2015.

Representatives from Mildren will be on hand in Terminus Road to direct people to the bus stops in Gildredge Road. Information on bus routes can be found on the Stagecoach website at www.stagecoachbus.com or Brighton & Hove Buses website at www.buses.co.uk

More information on the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme is available online at www.eastsussexhighways.com/etcis