Bus services to run in Eastbourne again on Boxing Day

Stagecoach bus services will run in Eastbourne on Boxing Day for the second year running.

The bus operator has published timetables for the popular ‘Loop’ and 1/1A bus routes that will run throughout the day.

Those wanting to join the revels at the Bandstand or indulge in the Boxing Day sales can get around town on a special half hourly 1/1A service.

The bus route runs from Willingdon Trees and Hamlands via Old Town or the District General Hospital into town and then out via Seaside to Langney shops and Shinewater.

There’ll also be a special ‘Loop’ service running every hour, bringing people from Hampden Park and Langney Point into town.

Philip Norwell, managing director of Stagecoach South East, said, “We know that on Boxing Day many people want to go shopping, visit friends and relatives or need to get to work.

“Last year over 2,000 people used the bus in Eastbourne on Boxing Day. Not everyone wants to get the car out, and travelling by bus is a great opportunity to sit and have a chat with friends and family.”

The company are expecting people to opt for its new mobile tickets this Christmas. Customers will benefit from the convenience of using the Stagecoach Bus App to buy and download day tickets to their smartphone without the need for cash on the bus. M-tickets can be bought and used instantly or purchased in advance.

Festive bus times and Boxing Day timetables are available to view online at www.stagecoachbus.com or by picking up a leaflet on the bus.