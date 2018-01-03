Bus routes diverted as busy Eastbourne road to close

There will be a number of alterations to bus routes in Eastbourne as a busy road is set to close for four weeks.

Rodmill Drive will be closed from Monday, January 29, due to necessary works in the area.

During this time all Stagecoach bus services will be operating various diversions.

Services affected include:

• Service 1A will operate a normal route to Eldon Road. After Eldon Road it will operate via

Willingdon Road up to Willingdon Roundabout, then via Kings Drive and back to the normal

route at Decoy Drive. This diversion will be for both directions. Will no operate via the DGH.

• Service Loop will remain mostly unaffected, apart from evening services that operate via

Old Town. These journeys will operate via Eldon Road, Willingdon Road, Kings Drive, DGH

grounds and back to a normal line of route. Will operate via the DGH.

• Service 51 will operate via Upperton Road, it will then divert via Mill Road, Prideaux Road

and Kings Drive in both directions. Will operate via the DGH.

• Service 54 will operate via Upperton Road, it will then divert via Mill Road, Prideaux Road

and Kings Drive in both directions. Will operate via the DGH.

• Service 55 will operate via Willingdon Road and Kings Drive in both directions, (Sainsburys bound in both directions). Will operate via the DGH.

• Service 56 will operate via Willingdon Road, Park Avenue and Kings Drive in both directions.

Will not operate via the DGH.

• Service 98 will operate via Upperton Road, Willingdon Road and Willingdon Roundabout

where it will pick up a normal line of route, in both directions. Will notoperate via the DGH. If travelling from Hailsham to DGH, customers are asked to use service 51 and 54.

• Service 1 will not be affected

For all roadworks/event updates follow @StagecoachSE on Twitter.