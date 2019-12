A bus has become stuck blocking an entire road this afternoon (Friday).

The double decker got stuck on a verge on the A271 in Hellingly just before 2pm.

Dan Jessup SUS-191227-141138001

According to reports, the driver was attempting to avoid congestion following a nearby collision.

Serious collision near Hailsham

The A271 near Hellingly Community Primary School is blocked both ways due to the ongoing incident.

Photos by Dan Jessup