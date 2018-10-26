Southern Water is fixing a burst water main in Eastbourne.

The company says its staff are working ‘round the clock’ to fix the burst rising main in Wakehurst Road – and it apologises for any ‘noise and increased vehicle movements’.

A spokesperson said, “Our works to repair a 24” burst rising main in Wakehurst Road in Eastbourne are ongoing and residents may notice some noise and increased vehicle movements.

“Our teams are working around the clock and it’s important to get the work done as quickly and safely as possible to protect the environment and prevent flooding.

“The pumping station is turned off and our tankers out managing the flows.

“We apologise to residents for any inconvenience and appreciate their patience and understanding while we carry out this crucial work.”