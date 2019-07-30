Burglars cover scene with chemical before fleeing Uckfield incident

Burglars covered a business with an unknown chemical before fleeing the scene in Uckfield this morning (July 30).

Parker Building Supplies was on lockdown by the emergency services after people reacted to the fumes.

Major chemical incident in Uckfield

Police said the premises at the Bellbrook Industrial Estate was broken into at around 1.30am and a large amount of insulation sheeting – valued between £6,000 to £8,000 – was stolen.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “The suspects fled the scene and covered the area with an unknown substance which caused a small number of people issues such as sore throats. They were checked over and did not require hospital treatment.”

The substance has since been confirmed to be non-corrosive, and both East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service stood down from the scene before midday.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the burglary, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 246 of 30/07.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.