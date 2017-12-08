Burger lovers celebrate as Eastbourne McDonald’s reveals fancy new collection

Hungry burger enthusiasts lined up to check out the limited edition gourmet collection at Eastbourne McDonald’s.

The fast food seller paired up with fashion industry icon, Julien Macdonald OBE, to unveil his interpretation of a luxe burger box for the McDonald’s Signature Collection.

McDonald's got glamourous with a golden throne for guests

To mark the occasion, the Terminus Road restaurant – owned and operated by local franchisee Dave Padmore – gave the people of Eastbourne the chance to attend an exclusive event where they could trial the collection and take home their very own Julien Macdonald luxe burger box.

The restaurant was transformed into a VIP space complete with black carpets, a golden throne and black-tie waiting staff to celebrate the arrival of the Signature Collection.

Dave Padmore, said, “To be able to bring the bespoke box made by designer Julien Macdonald to Eastbourne was such a delight.

“I am so pleased that we could invite so many of our customers into the restaurant to experience elements of the luxury launch, and of course, taste The Signature Collection.

“The feedback so far has been phenomenal and I hope everyone that came along enjoyed themselves, and the very limited edition box they took away!”

Julien said, “I drew inspiration from my fashion creations and iconic embellished red carpet dresses. This was translated into a gold baroque box, which is the perfect packaging for the luxury McDonald’s Signature Collection burger.”

The three burgers have the thickest McDonald’s patty of any McDonald’s burger in the world, and are made with 100 per cent British and Irish beef.

The Classic, The Spicy and The BBQ are all crafted using quality ingredients, freshly prepared from the moment of order and served in stylish black packaging.