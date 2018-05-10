Building society is supporting the move to end youth homelessness

The Eastbourne branch of Yorkshire Building Society is backing End Youth Homelessness Week (14-20 May) as part of its partnership with the charity.

End Youth Homelessness is a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds in the UK.

An estimated 86,000 young people in the UK are homeless each year. According to latest figures, 105 young people in Eastbourne received some homelessness support from their local authority in 2016/17.

People in Eastbourne can help EYH by making a donation at the Society’s branch, on Terminus Road. Money raised will go towards the Society funded Rent Deposit Scheme for EYH.

The scheme is the first project of its kind to be rolled out on a national scale, and provides practical help to homeless young people in the UK who are ready to move out of supported accommodation and into homes of their own.

Susan Coleman, manager of the Eastbourne branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “It’s shocking that so many young people in Eastbourne have had to receive homelessness support last year. We’re proud to be backing End Youth Homelessness Week to help highlight the issue in our community and nationally.

“Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing real help for young people in need. Thanks to the support of people in Eastbourne we have already raised a fantastic £423 that will go towards providing a home to a homeless young person.”

Through the course of the Society’s three-year partnership with EYH it aims to raise £750,000 to support over 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes.

By funding rental deposit guarantees and home essentials grants, the partnership provides practical help to homeless young people across the UK who are ready to live independently.

To support them in their new home, young people will also benefit from dedicated support and financial advice in building the life skills and confidence they need to move on to lead successful and independent lives.

Every year, EYH works directly with over 26,000 vulnerable and homeless young people aged 16-25 across the UK.

