Building Society appeals for eggs to cheer up children in hospital

Easter eggs are being collected by Yorkshire Building Society in Eastbourne to cheer up children being treated at the District General Hospital.

The chocolatey treats can be dropped off at the branch, on Terminus Road, up until Saturday, March 24. They will be donated to young patients who are currently staying on the Children’s Ward at the DGH.

Susan Coleman, manager of the Yorkshire’s Eastbourne branch, said: “Easter is a wonderful time for children but it’s not great for those little ones who are in hospital.

“We need your help to put a smile on their faces and make sure they have an Easter Egg to open and enjoy.”

As well as traditional Easter Eggs, non-dairy eggs are also being collected for those children on special diets or with allergies.

Friston Ward Sister Caroline Hyde said: “It is great that people have thought about children being in hospital over Easter. This will certainly put a smile of their face.”

The branch is open for donations Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 5pm, Wednesdays, 9.30am to 5pm, and 9am until noon on Saturdays.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Eastbourne Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)