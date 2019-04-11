Build your confidence and boost your physical and mental health and try choir taster session in Eastbourne

Eastbourne’s community organisation, Creative Force, is holding a taster event for would-be singers for its International Voice Orchestra on May 10 at 5.45pm.

The event will be held at The Venton Centre in Junction Road where the group meets every Friday. There are no auditions and anyone over 16 is welcome.

Kate Heesom, director of Creative Force, said, “The International Voice Orchestra is about people who want to sing but who find more formal choirs a bit overwhelming.

“Our wonderful voice coach and musical director, Lena Holt, makes it a hugely enjoyable experience whilst teaching us the tricks to help improve our singing.

“We start with our quirky, fun warm-ups, then build confidence and make wonderful vocal music with open and like-minded people.

“We choose songs that reflect our multicultural and multi-generational town and we’re keen for people to bring their own songs for us to learn too.

“Singing is proven to be great for the mental and physical health too.”

For more infromation call 07432 678228, email info@creativeforce.org.uk or visit the Creative Force website at www.creativeforce.org.uk.