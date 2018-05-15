Brothers cycling for charity in memory of their father

Two brothers are joining the fight against heart disease by taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride in memory of their dad, who passed away in 2012 from a heart attack.

Dan and Thomas Broad, aged 26 and 24, will be taking on the charity’s legendary event in June.

The brothers signed up to honour their dad Graham, who was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, an inherited heart condition that affects the heart muscle, around twenty years ago.

Graham was just 56 when he unexpectedly suffered a fatal heart attack on the way home from work, leaving Thomas, Dan and their two brothers devastated.

Dan previously took part in the BHF’s London to Brighton Bike Ride back in 2013, but will be joined this year by his older brother Thomas.

Thomas said, “Six years ago, our world was turned upside down. Our Mum marshalled us into the lounge in the early hours of the morning and began to say ‘there’s no easy way to tell you this but’.

“Upon finding out that our dad had passed away as a result of a heart attack, the air was filled with complete silence, before being broken by our collective tears. Nothing will ever prepare you for the loss of a loved one, but all you can do is be there for each other.

“People have always complimented me on how well we coped, but we felt like we had to be there for our brothers and support each other. That’s exactly what Dan and I will be doing come June - supporting each other. It won’t be easy but we draw on Dan’s previous experience and will focus on the amazing cause to get us over the finish line.”