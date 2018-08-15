Broken down vehicle prevents garden waste collections in Eastbourne roads

A number of Eastbourne roads won’t have their garden waste collected today (Wednesday) due to a broken down ‘narrow access vehicle’.

The roads affected are: Beachy Head Road, Broderick Road, Oak Tree Lane, Willingdon Road (slip road), Beltring Road/Terrace, Melbourne Road, Sydney Road, New Road, Leaf Road, Wharf Road, Bath Road, Elms Avenue, Fairlight Road, Willingdon Drove, Slindon Crescent, Spring Lodge Close, Keymer Close Ripsley Close, and Old Drove.

Eastbourne Borough Council said in a statement, “Garden waste bins won’t be collected from [these] streets today due to a breakdown with a narrow access vehicle.

“Please leave them out and the team will be catching up as soon as the vehicle is fixed.”

