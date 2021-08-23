East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines were called at 11.45am today (Monday, August 23) to reports of a fire in a roof of a home in Kelly Road.

Crews were still tackling the fire at 2.40pm.

Police cars have also been pictured at the scene, where the road has been sealed off.

Locals are being asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed to avoid the smoke. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Crews are using breathing apparatus and a main jet to carry out firefighting inside the property," a fire service spokesperson said.

"Building control is on the scene.

"Locals are being asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed to avoid the smoke. There are no reports of injuries."

