Brexit vote: Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd confirms how he will vote

Eastbourne’s MP has confirmed how he will vote today (January 15) in the meaningful vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Parliament will decide whether or not to back the Prime Minister’s deal for leaving the European Union later this afternoon.

Stephen Lloyd told the Eastbourne Herald today he will vote for the deal, as he promised to before the vote was delayed back in December.

He said at the time, “Despite supporting calls for EU reform over the years, I campaigned, and publicly debated, for Remain during the 2016 referendum and still believe that – on the whole – remaining within the European Union is in the best interests of our nation.

“However, I also made a public promise during the campaign and in the General Election that I would not support calls for a second referendum and would vote the deal the Prime Minister brings back to the Commons.

“As Eastbourne knows, just like the vote on tuition fees, when I give my word to the town – I keep it.”

The MP resigned the Lib Dem whip in December over this decision as the party’s official policy is to fight to remain in the EU.

