Brexit Party rally in Eastbourne is cancelled

A Brexit Party rally set to take place in Eastbourne next week has been cancelled.

The event, planned to be in Devonshire Park Theatre on Monday (April 15), will no longer be going ahead due to the UK taking part in the European Parliamentary Elections on May 23, and an election rule called ‘purdah’.

Brexit has been delayed until October 31 this year, which now means the UK will be taking part in the elections to appoint MEPs on May 23.

Eastbourne Borough Council says because of this, it is bound by electoral rules preventing the use of its facilities for political party campaigning for a period known as purdah, which began on April 10.

A spokesperson said, “Allowing this event to proceed on council-owned premises on the 15th would be in contravention of the electoral purdah rules.

“We apologise to all who were looking forward to attending on the April 15.

“Although this was a private hire event, the council is liaising with event organisers in respect of their plans for contacting ticket holders.”

The Brexit Party is a pro-Brexit party launched today (April 12) by former UKIP leader and MEP Nigel Farage.

Before it was cancelled the event promised to be the party’s first rally on the south coast, and was to be attended by Mr Farage, its leader.

