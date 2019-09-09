Brexit Party candidate named for Eastbourne

The Brexit Party is to field a candidate in Eastbourne in any forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Stephen Gander has been announced as the man who will be flying the flag for the political party in the local constituency

Mr Gander, a local retail manager, will contest the constituency in the next general election, standing against incumbent Independent MP Stephen Lloyd

He said, “I was born and raised in Eastbourne, went to school in Eastbourne and my family has always lived in Eastbourne.

“The reason I am representing the Brexit Party in Eastbourne is to do my bit to change politics for good. The current political system is stale and out of touch with people today. We need to stand alone as a sovereign nation, free from the anti-democratic rule of the EU, getting control back of our laws, our borders, our seas, our own trade agreements and most of all our identity.

“The Brexit Party is the only party that can deliver.

“Eastbourne has always been in my life and I am passionate about local issues such as tourism and independent business. I want a great, exciting future for the children of today and the Brexit Party is the only party that can give us this.”

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice said, “The Brexit Party stands ready to fight a General Election with a full slate of candidates in all the UK’s 650 constituencies. We will take on the major parties which have failed the British people time and time again.

“The vast majority of our candidates are entering politics for the first time and come from all walks of life, backgrounds, races and religions. Their greatest strength is that they are not professional politicians but are competent individuals, connected to their local areas and issues they seek to represent. They have achieved great things in their professional or personal life and all share a commitment to deliver Brexit, defend democracy and change politics for good.”