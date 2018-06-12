BREAKING: Woman’s body found in Eastbourne seafront shelter

Police attended the promenade in the area of King Edward’s Parade, Eastbourne, at 2.55am this morning (Tuesday, June 12) where the body of a woman was found in a seafront shelter.

Enquiries are being conducted into the circumstances of the death, police said, which at this time is being treated as unexplained.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information concerning this incident, and they are asked to contact officers online (https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse) or by calling 101, quoting Operation Casio.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.