BREAKING: Woman and child’s bodies found at Beachy Head

The bodies of what is believed to be a mother and her five-year-old child were found at Beachy Head this morning.

An investigation has been launched after they were found by police and coastguards at around 7am today (June 18).

Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-180618-091923001

Police say although the identities have yet to be confirmed, they are believed to be a 42-year-old woman and her five-year-old son from Maidstone, Kent.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Enquiries are at an early stage and no further information is available at this time.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-180618-094235001