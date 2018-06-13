BREAKING: Three bodies recovered after major incident at Beachy Head

Three bodies have been recovered from the foot of cliffs at Beachy Head this evening (Wednesday) following a major incident.

No further details have been revealed but the Herald understands that at least three bodies have been discovered on the beach below the cliffs.

The drama unfolded at 4.30pm and emergency services have been at the scene throughout the early evening.

Police, coastguards and lifeboat crews have been involved in the ongoing incident.

The coroner’s officer is also at the scene.

A search is underway for a fourth body.

Photo by Dan Jessup.