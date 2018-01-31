BREAKING: Suspected migrants brought to Eastbourne harbour after Channel drama

Nine suspected migrants have been rescued from the Channel and brought to Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour.

The alarm was first raised last night after reports an inflatable boat had gone missing after leaving Boulogne in France.

Lifeboat crews from Boulogne and Dungeness, Kent, were out looking for them throughout the night.

This morning, the coastguard joined the search and eventually they were found.

Eastbourne lifeboat was launched this afternoon to help with the incident.

The nine people, who are believed to be migrants, have just arrived at Sovereign Harbour, UK Border Force, paramedics, police and Coastguards are all at the scene.