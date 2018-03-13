BREAKING: Suspected acid attack in Eastbourne

A man has been injured in what is suspected to be an acid attack in Eastbourne.

Two people have been arrested after he had what is believed to be acid thrown over him in Shinewater today (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the area at around 8.35am.

Sussex Police say the victim, a man in his 40s, was sitting in his van near to Honeysuckle Close and Larkspur Drive when a man leant through the window and liquid was thrown over him.

Two people, a 16-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

Detective Inspector Simon Yates said, “The victim is being treated at hospital for a minor injury.

“At this stage we don’t know for definitely whether it was acid thrown on him and we are examining the liquid and scene where it happened.

“At this stage we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.”

Anyone with information can contact police online quoting the serial 241 of 13/03.