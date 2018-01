Police say a man has been injured after a serious collision in the town centre this evening (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to Seaside where the pedestrian was said to be trapped under a van following the crash at around 5pm.

According to a spokesperson for Sussex Police, ambulance teams have been performing CPR on the man, who is believed to be in his 50s.

The road has been closed and traffic restrictions put in place after the incident near the junction of St Aubyn’s Road.