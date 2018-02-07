BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Major incident near Lewes closes A27

A major incident near Lewes closed the A27 in both directions this evening (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at Southerham at 4.12pm.

Police say three men have been detained after abandoning their car in a police chase.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Three men ran from one of the cars involved; they have been detained by police who were pursuing the vehicle after it was seen driving at speed on the A23 a little earlier.”

An eyewitness said, “There was a lot of screaming and people running. Lights everywhere.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as there will be significant delays for some time.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Police confirmed at 5.35pm that westbound traffic is now moving slowly, but the road is closed eastbound at the Kingston roundabout resulting in serious congestion in the area and in Lewes itself.

The road closure is likely to continue into the evening and drivers are recommended to seek alternative routes as soon as they are able.

The Sussex Police spokesperson added, “We are aware that this is causing considerable disruption and we are working as swiftly as possible to reopen the road, but this will take some time and we thank people for their patience.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a person in the water at 4.47pm but no one was there.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-180702-181403001

It is believed that there are no life-threatening or life-changing injuries, according to police.