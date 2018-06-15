BREAKING NEWS: Sheikh Gulzar buys Hastings Pier

Sheikh Abid Gulzar has become the owner of Hastings Pier this evening (Friday, June 15).

The Eastbourne Pier owner met with administrators this morning to sign contracts and complete the purchase.

Hastings Pier. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

Speaking after he announced the deal this evening, Mr Gulzar said: “I want to assure everyone that I will be putting my heart and soul into Hastings Pier, just as I have done at Eastbourne.

“I already work seven days a week and this I will continue, with equal emphasis on Hastings and Eastbourne, as well as my three hotels.

“I love Eastbourne Pier and I now also love Hastings Pier.

“I realise how passionate people in Hastings feel about their work.

“I will work with the town’s people and the council; to make Hastings Pier a success which everyone in the town will feel proud of.

“I love Hastings, it seems a great place, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be at the heart of the community there.

“I can assure everyone I will be putting a great deal of time and energy into Hastings.”

More to follow.