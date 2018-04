A man has sadly died at Eastbourne Aldi today (Friday).

Three police cars and two ambulances were called to the supermarket in Lottbridge Drove at 10.38am where a local man in his 70s had collapsed.

Police say he was treated by paramedics but tragically died at the scene shortly afterwards.

Next of kin have reportedly been informed.

There are no suspicious circumstances, said police.

The Herald understands the store is closed.