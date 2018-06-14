BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with murder on Eastbourne seafront

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery following the discovery of a woman’s body on Eastbourne seafront this week.

On Tuesday morning (June 12) at 2.55am, officers attended the seafront promenade at Eastbourne in the area of the B2103 King Edward Parade where the body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a seafront shelter.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said a 38-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery and remained in custody on Wednesday evening.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police have asked for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact officers online (https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse) or by calling 101, quoting Operation Casio. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Photo by Dan Jessup.