BREAKING: Man arrested after Eastbourne stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police says a 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after an incident yesterday (Sunday).

Police received a report of a person being stabbed in Willingdon Road shortly before 8am.

Upon officers’ arrival, paramedics were already in attendance and treating a 24-year-old local man for multiple wounds.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to Sussex Police, the suspect fled from the scene and, following a short foot chase, was detained and arrested by officers in nearby MacMillan Drive.

The road was closed for several hours while forensics were carried out and a knife was seized from the scene.

A police spokesperson said the 21-year-old has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 323 of 03/12.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.