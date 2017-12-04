BREAKING: Man arrested after Eastbourne stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Eastbourne.
Sussex Police says a 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after an incident yesterday (Sunday).
Police received a report of a person being stabbed in Willingdon Road shortly before 8am.
Upon officers’ arrival, paramedics were already in attendance and treating a 24-year-old local man for multiple wounds.
He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
According to Sussex Police, the suspect fled from the scene and, following a short foot chase, was detained and arrested by officers in nearby MacMillan Drive.
The road was closed for several hours while forensics were carried out and a knife was seized from the scene.
A police spokesperson said the 21-year-old has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 323 of 03/12.
Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.