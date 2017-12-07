BREAKING: Eastbourne shopping centre to get major facelift

An Eastbourne retail park is in line for a multi-million facelift with new stores set to open.

Up to £9 million is likely to be invested by Eastbourne council to transform Hampden Park Retail Park, which already has stores including B&Q, Mothercare and Halfords.

Proposals being discussed include the addition of three new units and a major facelift.

A council spokesperson said negotiations with retailers for the new units are at an advanced stage and an announcement is expected early next year.

If approved, work is expected to begin in September 2018 and finish in July 2019. A planning application is due to be submitted in March.

The council bought the retail park earlier this year as part of its commercial property portfolio to help offset government funding cuts.

Council leader David Tutt said, “Planned improvements to the retail park would bring a very good return on our investment while at the same time extend the shopping offer to residents and visitors.

“By investing in our assets we will ensure the long-term future of the retail park and generate the income that will maintain frontline council services.

“The development and refurbishment of the retail park would bring in more revenue for the council, boost the local economy and ensure its long-term future.

The scheme would include the addition of car parking spaces, new signage and shop fascias, landscaping and resurfacing of the car park, as well as creating more pre-let space.

Members of the council’s cabinet committee will discuss the proposal at a meeting on December 13.