BREAKING: Eastbourne lifeboat called to help people in inflatable boat from France

Eastbourne lifeboat has been called to help rescue nine people at sea this afternoon (Wednesday).

The alarm was raised last night following reports an inflatable boat had gone missing after leaving Boulogne in France.

Lifeboat crews from Boulogne and Dungeness, Kent, were out looking for them throughout the night.

This morning, the coastguard joined the search and eventually they were found.

Eastbourne lifeboat was launched this afternoon to help with the incident.

No further information is available at this time.