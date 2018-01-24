BREAKING: Council takes over running of Eastbourne golf club

Eastbourne Borough Council has taken over the running of Eastbourne Downs Golf Course.

It follows a legal wrangle between the club and the council over unpaid rent due to the authority.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Club SUS-151029-081054001

The council went to court before Christmas and a judge found in favour of the local authority.

It took over the running of the club last week and this week the council insisted it was business as usual.

“All of the staff at the golf course are now employed by the council and golfers can continue their existing membership at the same affordable membership rates, with new members welcome too,” said a spokesperson.

Eastbourne council’s lead member for tourism and enterprise Margaret Bannister said “This golf course has been popular in our local community and with visitors to the town for over a century and it’s easy to see why, with such stunning views across the downs and over the town.”

“There are many opportunities and much potential to grow this sporting facility and its contribution to the town, from junior coaching and competitive events to days out for conference delegates and businesses planning corporate events.”

The council spokesperson also said the clubhouse, which features a function room for private bookings, parties, wakes and weddings, will also provide additional facilities for the Conference Eastbourne and Devonshire Park Catering portfolio, attracting new business to the town.